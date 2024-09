The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A man is hurt after crashing on Highway 52.

The crash happened on Tuesday just after 3 PM when a driver on Highway 52 rolled into a ditch near Pine Island.

Minnesota State Patrol reports 77-year-old Toni Lee Nemanick was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.