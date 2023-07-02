Man injured in Austin shooting

(ABC 6 News) – There was another shooting in Austin early this morning.

Officers responded to 911 calls around 12:30 a.m. just across the street from the police department, as two men got into an argument with one shooting the other.

The owner of the Bakery Lounge, whose bar is adjacent to where the shooting happened, tells us his employees that were working at that time responded to the shots fired and remained with the victim until first responders could arrive.

This is the third shooting in Austin over the last month, and this one comes only ten days after the Austin city council unanimously approved the hiring of two new officers to the police department.

“The time is right,” Mckichan said during Tuesday’s city council meeting, “The things in the less month again just illustrate how important this is and how much I appreciate your support flowing out of the work session and looking at this as a need for our department and a need for Austin.”

Even with the new officers hired, a shooting occurred only four hundred feet from the Austin Police Department, and many people are perplexed about the situation.

We have been unable to confirm with Austin police if they have apprehended the suspect and if he has been booked in mower county jail.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available to us.