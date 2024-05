(ABC News) – A Zumbrota man is injured after striking a deer on Highway 52 around 4:30 a.m. today.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 59-year-old Derald Mitchell was driving southbound on Highway 52 in Rochester when his 2022 Chevy Trailblazer collided with a deer on the road. He was taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment.

His injuries are non-life-threatening, and no alcohol was involved.