Man in critical condition after Winona shooting, a second man is in custody

(ABC 6 News) – Winona Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Winona early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Winona Police Department (WPD), emergency services responded to reports of gunfire around 4:30 a.m.

They arrived on scene to an apartment building in the 300 block of W 10th St.

WPD found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he was immediately brought to a hospital in Winona for treatment.

The man is in critical condition, according to the press release.

WPD says a second Winona man was taken into custody from the scene for questioning.

Winona police say they are actively investigating the shooting incident. Additionally, WPD says it believes this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.