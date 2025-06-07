Man hurt in crash on I-90

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County Friday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened on I-90 at mile marker 157 in Bancroft Township around 8:59 p.m.

The crash report states 24-year-old Derek Glaser was driving west on the interstate when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

Glaser was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea for non-life threatening injuries.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Fire and Albert Lea Fire all assisted MSP at the scene.