Man hit by car in Rochester early Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) – One person is in custody after a man was hit by a car in an apartment complex parking lot early Thursday morning, according to RPD.

It happened around 5 a.m. RPD says it responded to a reported accident with injuries in the parking lot of City Square Apartments at 101 Civic Center Drive NE. Officers found a man who appeared to have been hit by a car. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

One person is now in custody, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor. An investigation is ongoing.

