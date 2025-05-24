Man dies in Fillmore County house fire

(ABC 6 News) – A house fire in Fillmore County on Saturday morning left one person dead and another injured.

According to a press release from the Fillmore County Sheriff, the house fire call came in around 3:56 a.m. on 111th Ave in LeRoy.

A 90-year-old Fillmore County man who was in the home at the time of the fire was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An adult female was transported from the scene to Saint Marys hospital with injuries resulting from the fire.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of the investigation and does not have any further information available at this time.

The Chester Iowa Fire Department, Ostrander Fire Department, Spring Valley Fire Department, Spring Valley Ambulance, Leroy Fire Department, Leroy Ambulance, Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators responded.