Hartland man dies in Hwy. 13 head-on crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 26-year-old man from Heartland, Minn. is dead following a head-on collision earlier this morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 3:37 a.m. on Highway 13 near Freeborn County Road 35. The crash report states a Pontiac Grand Am was traveling north when it collided with a Kenworth construction truck tractor and trailer heading south.

The driver of the Grand Am, who has not been identified, died as a result of the crash. He reportedly was not wearing a seat belt. 80-year-old Dwight Kleinschrodt of Albert Lea, who was driving the truck, was taken to an Albert Lea hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We are expecting more information from the Minnesota State Patrol tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.