Man dies after dump truck rolls over on Hwy 14 near Winona

(ABC 6 News) — A man has died after a crash involving a dump truck near Winona.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 7:24 p.m. on Hwy 14 at Gilmore Valley Road.

The MSP crash report states that the dump truck was northbound on Gilmore Valley Road when it crossed eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy 14, entered the ditch, and rolled onto its side.

The 68-year-old man is from Fountain Lake, Wisconsin. MSP says it will release the man’s name on Tuesday.