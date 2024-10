(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed Tuesday that a man died after jumping from the Damon Parking Ramp on 3rd Avenue SW around 1:20 p.m. Sept. 30.

The 34-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the incident, according to PIO Amanda Grayson.

The suicide and crisis hotline can be reached at 988 — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

