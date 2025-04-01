Man dies after being run over by a tractor in Lime Township

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday afternoon, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a farm accident on 570th Avenue in Lime Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, 82-year-old Gerald Orville Fredricks was run over by his tractor in the yard of his residence.

The sheriff’s office’s preliminary investigation suggests Fredricks may have unintentionally started the tractor while it was in gear while standing near a rear tire. Momentum was then stopped when the tractor ran into a UTV parked in front of it.

Life-saving efforts were performed, but Fredricks died at the scene.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Kasota Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ground Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance assisted at the scene.