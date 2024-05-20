Man crashes into moving truck after running through a stop sign in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) – Two men are being evaluated after one allegedly ran through a stop sign and crashed into the other in Clear Lake, IA.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sherrif’s Office, the crash occurred this morning at the intersection of 310th Street and Eagle Avenue. Levi Mann, a 19-year-old man from Manly, IA, was going west on 310th Street when he failed to see a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a truck being driven by Jerry Jacobs, an 87-year-old man from Garner, IA, who was crossing Eagle Avenue.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles and each one came to a rest. Both trucks only had one occupant and each person was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for evaluation.

Mann is being charged with Failure to Stop in an Assured Clear Distance.