Man convicted for role in fatal 2023 drive-by shooting in Austin

(ABC 6 News) — A man involved in a 2023 drive-by shooting in Austin has been convicted of multiple charges.

Cham Obang Oman has been convicted by jury trial of aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting left one person dead and two others injured.

Oman participated in the shooting with Jenup Stepen Chop and Manamany Omot Abella. Oman drove the vehicle while Chop fired over 20 rounds at another vehicle, killing Gumdel Gilo and injuring Isaiah Johnson and Shelissa Bentzin.

Chop has since been convicted of murder and sentenced to 37 years in prison.

Abella has also entered a guilty plea and is awaiting sentencing.

Oman’s sentencing is scheduled for September 18.