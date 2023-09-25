Man charged with raping ex-girlfriend while holding a gun trial set

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct is set to begin his pre-trial Monday afternoon at the Olmsted County Courthouse.

Jeremy Martin, 38, is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct involving penetration causing fear of great bodily harm as well as 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Martin is accused of raping his ex-girlfriend multiple times back in Nov. of 2021, at one point threatening her with a handgun if she did not do what he said, according to court documents.

Each of the two felony charges carries a maximum sentence of 30 years if convicted.

Martin will be in court Monday at 1:30 with his jury trial beginning Oct. 2.