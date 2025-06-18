Man charged in fatal Mankato Kwik Trip stabbing ruled incompetent to stand trial

(ABC 6 News) — The man charged with stabbing someone at a Mankato Kwik Trip has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Michael Miller, 28, allegedly stabbed 34-year-old Dennis Vosika at the Kwik Trip on Madison Avenue on March 18. Authorities found Vosika unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead with multiple stab wounds.

As a result, Miller was charged with 2nd-degree murder.

According to court documents, a competency examination report was provided to the court on June 5, and the court determined Miller is incompetent to proceed with the trial.

The documents state that the report offered diagnoses of schizophrenia and intellectual development disorder and said Miller “is presently experiencing interference in his competency-related capacities due to his active symptoms of schizophrenia, and his corresponding cognitive and intellectual deficits.”

As a result, Miller’s assessor believes he could not understand or participate in criminal proceedings.

His assessor determined Miller poses a substantial risk of harm to others and recommended he be placed in a secure inpatient psychiatric facility of civil confinement.

Miller’s case is suspended, and he will be re-examined every six months.