Man charged with Austin-area DWI, injuries to passengers

(ABC 6 News) – A man faces numerous charges after allegedly driving drunk into a ditch along Highway 218 Sunday morning.

Jonathan Jose Gomez Zamora, address unknown, appeared in Mower County Court Tuesday, Sept. 22, on the following charges: one felony count of criminal vehicular operation–great bodily harm, under the influence of alcohol; two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation– bodily harm, under the influence of alcohol; a misdemeanor charge of 4th-degree DWI, and a misdemeanor charge of speeding.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, an Austin police officer reported seeing a white Toyota Camry driving down 21st Avenue NW at a high rate of speed.

According to court documents, officers attempted a traffic stop when the Camry reached 4th Street and County Road 45 toward Highway 218, but the driver ran a stop sign, crossed all four lanes of 218 while trying to turn onto the highway, and went into a ditch.

Police noted that the car “caught air” as it left the road and “nosedived” into the ditch onto the far side of the highway.

According to court documents, Zamora swung the driver’s side door open and exited, and three other adults exited, displaying “visible pain.”

One passenger collapsed from a standing position and was intubated, then flown to another hospital, according to court documents.

That man’s condition was unknown at the time of charging.

The second passenger had knee pain and bruising, and the third had a face injury and complained of back pain.

According to court documents, Zamora had seatbelt burns/injuries from his left collarbone and shoulder, across his chest, and down to his right hip. Officers also believed he showed signs of intoxication, and smelled of alcohol.

Austin police sent a sample of Zamora’s blood to the BCA for testing. After he was medically cleared, Zamora was taken to the Mower County Jail, where he remains on $5,000 bail with conditions, or $50,000 bail with no conditions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 7.