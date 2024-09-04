Man charged in deadly crash at Park Tavern

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Charges have been filed against the man accused of driving into a restaurant patio at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park.

The crash killed two people and injured nine others.

Related: Driver identified in deadly patio crash at Park Tavern restaurant in St. Louis Park

56-year-old Steven Bailey is facing multiple charges including two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Prosecutors say his blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit when he crashed into Park Tavern, telling police afterwards “I hit the gas instead of the brake.”

Documents show Bailey has two prior DWI convictions. He is being held on a $1 million bond, and his first court appearance is set for Wednesday afternoon.