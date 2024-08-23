Man charged for deadly crash that killed Owatonna woman

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A man has been charged for a crash that killed an Owatonna woman.

19-year-old Hunter Conrad was charged with criminal vehicular homicide for the crash that occurred on May 28th at 50th Street NW and N Cedar Avenue in Steele County.

The crash resulted in the death of Jackie Ostlund of Owatonna. Conrad’s first court appearance is set for September 16th at Steele County District Court.