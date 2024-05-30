Man arrested on Steele County warrant

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a man into Thursday morning custody in connection with Steele County crime.

According to RPD, officers noticed a vehicle parked and running in the 200 block of 14th Street NW early in the morning May 30.

Police allegedly learned the vehicle had ties to 35-year-old Admir Vele, who had an active arrest warrant in Steele County.

When police checked the vehicle again, it was empty and turned off. They began to search the area.

According to RPD, Vele called dispatch to report gunshots in another area of Rochester “in an apparent attempt to divert law enforcement.”

Vele was found hiding in nearby bushes, arrested, and faces recommended charges of falsely reporting a crime, as well as his Steele County charges.