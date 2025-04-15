Man arrested in Winneshiek County after attempting to elude law enforcement

(ABC 6 News) — A man was arrested in Winneshiek County last Thursday after attempting to elude law enforcement.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Madison Road, but the driver, Alan Blekeberg, sped away at a high rate of speed.

Blekeberg tried to elude law enforcement by taking a gravel road south of Madison Road, and then he turned into a building site and fled the vehicle.

A K-9 unit was deployed to help track Blekeberg, and a short time later, he was located hiding in the bottom of a grain wago inside a building.

Blekeberg was arrested and transported to the Winneshiek County Jail for simple misdemeanor interference with official acts and issued a citation for speeding.