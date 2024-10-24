Man arrested in Rochester for burglary, police say he was in a “drug-induced psychosis”

(ABC 6 News) – A man is behind bars in Rochester for an alleged burglary, Rochester police said Thursday.

According to a press release from the Rochester Police Department (RPD), the incident happened on October 20 just after 1 p.m.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to an active burglary at a home on the 25– block of Georgetowne Dr. NW. The victim said a man wearing a mask went through the back door and stole a bag or oranges.

The man then fled on foot towards 52nd St. NW, RPD said.

As Rochester police were responding, a man entered the home and screamed while dumping gasoline in the kitchen, according to the press release.

One of the victims reportedly confronted the suspect, who was later identified by RPD as 25-year-old Ian Ajal from Rochester.

Ajal was dragged outside by the victim. A dog at the home also bit and injured Ajal during the confrontation.

According to RPD, officers determined Ajal was experiencing a “drug-induced psychosis.” He was transported to St. Mary’s for treatment.

Ajal faces first-degree burglary charges.