Man arrested in Rochester after allegedly throwing rocks into street, jumping onto hood of squad car

(ABC 6 News) — A man was arrested in Rochester on Friday morning after RPD officers received reports of a man throwing rocks into a street.

According to RPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 7th Avenue SW and 1st Street SW for a report of a man throwing rocks into the street.

RPD said when a squad car arrived, the man jumped onto the hood of the car, smashed the windshield, and fled on foot.

Officers apprehended him a short distance away, and he was transported to the Saint Marys Emergency Department for evaluation.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.