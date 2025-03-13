Man arrested for fleeing police in Rochester drove 60 miles over limit and possessed drugs Wednesday, sheriff’s office says

(ABC 6 News) — Authorities arrested a man for fleeing law enforcement and drug possession on Wednesday night after he ignored squad lights and drove over the limit in Rochester, an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office release said.

Authorities say 60-year-old Scott Knutson, of Rochester, is in custody and is suspected of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and possessing a controlled substance.

Knutson allegedly made traffic violations near Elton Hills Drive and Highway 52 North around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the release. A deputy reported Knutson drove 90 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone, the release said.

He fled when a deputy tried pulling him over and tried walking away when the deputy found his car, the release said.

Authorities believe they found methamphetamine and cocaine on Knutson when they searched him, according to the release.

Knutson has been transported to the Adult Detention Center, and OCSO has referred charges to the County Attorney’s Office, the release said.