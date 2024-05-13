Man arrested for DWI after falling asleep behind the wheel

A man in Marion Township is behind bars after allegedly driving while impaired and crashing multiple times.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), deputies were dispatched to a report of an accident with injuries in the 5400 block of Highway 52 SE in the Township of Marion on Saturday.

James Benson, a 33-year-old man from Rochester, reportedly fell asleep while driving and crashed into a tree, a deck attached to a house, and a parked truck before the car came to a rest.

Benson was suspected to be impaired and was arrested for 4th Degree DWI. According to OCSO, no one was injured during the incident.