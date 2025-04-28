Man arrested for allegedly shooting moving car
(ABC 6 News) – A man faces firearm charges after a shooting Sunday night.
According to Albert Lea police, 21-year-old Jacob Allen Dale was taken into custody on Clayton Avenue, following a quick foot chase.
Police claim that at about 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Clayton Avenue, following a gunshot report.
Officers claim there was an altercation involving Dale and other parties, including a young child, during which Dale allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle leaving the residence.
There were no reported injuries.
Police allegedly collected a handgun and shell casings at the scene.
They recommended domestic assault and reckless discharge of a firearm charges.
