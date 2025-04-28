Man arrested for allegedly shooting moving car

(ABC 6 News) – A man faces firearm charges after a shooting Sunday night.

According to Albert Lea police, 21-year-old Jacob Allen Dale was taken into custody on Clayton Avenue, following a quick foot chase.

Police claim that at about 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Clayton Avenue, following a gunshot report.

Officers claim there was an altercation involving Dale and other parties, including a young child, during which Dale allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle leaving the residence.

There were no reported injuries.

Police allegedly collected a handgun and shell casings at the scene.

They recommended domestic assault and reckless discharge of a firearm charges.

