Man arrested following apartment shooting

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is in custody after allegedly shooting at an apartment building in the 1900 block of 8 1/2 St. SE Monday night.

According to Rochester police, no one has reported injuries, but officers found several shell casings in the area shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday.

According to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, witnesses told police 38-year-old Christopher Coleman shot at the group after a “verbal exchange,” then fled the scene.

He was later located in Marion Township and arrested during a traffic stop at Marion Road and 50th Avenue SE.

Grayson said Coleman faces recommended charges of 2nd-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.