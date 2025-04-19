Man arrested after standoff in Waseca on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — A man has been taken into custody following a standoff with police in Waseca on Thursday.

According to the Waseca Police Department, a multi-agency effort was conducted in the 200 block of 10th Avenue SE to arrest Luis Ricardo Barajas, 37, who had cut off monitoring bracelet and was avoiding capture.

Law enforcement officers from WPD, South Central Drug Investigations Unit SWAT Team, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, and MN Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to call out to Barajas with no response. After over an hour of these attempts, tear gas was deployed into the residence after it had been confirmed he was alone inside.

Barajas again did not respond, so officers entered the residence and found he had likely made entry into another unit of the multi-plex through the ceiling.

A search warrant was obtained for that unit, and upon entry, officers located Barajas. He was checked by paramedics and transported to a facility by Department of Corrections officers.