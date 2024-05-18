Man arrested after crashing into Taco John’s

(ABC 6 News) – A man is behind bars in Rochester after attempting to flee a traffic stop overnight Saturday.

According to Rochester Police Department, it happened around 12:19 a.m.

RPD says the suspect, Anthony Alexander, was caught speeding and fled when officers attempted to pull him over.

Alexander crashed into Taco John’s, then continued to flee officers on foot.

He was then arrested, and now faces charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and fourth degree DWI.