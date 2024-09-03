Man accused of murdering Madeline Kingsbury scheduled to appear in Winona County court

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The man accused of murdering Madeline Kingsbury is scheduled to appear in Winona County court on Tuesday.

Adam Fravel’s pretrial hearing is scheduled to last for two days and begins at 9 AM on Tuesday morning. This pretrial will be held in Winona County despite Fravel’s murder trial being moved to Blue Earth County following a defense motion to move it.

The defense claimed it would be impossible to hold a fair trial in Winona County due to extensive media coverage of the case.

Now, they are asking to sequester pretrial witnesses for the hearing and all trial witnesses to be excluded from the courtroom during the trial.

Fravel’s jury trial is scheduled to begin October 7th at 8 :30 AM.