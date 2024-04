Fravel in Court

(ABC 6 News) – The location for the murder trial of Adam Fravel may be decided on Tuesday.

Fravel is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Madeline Kingsbury, the mother of his two children.

He is scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing at 9:00 a.m. on April 30, in Winona County Court.