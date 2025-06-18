Man accused of hitting pedestrian while on meth in Rochester appears in court

(ABC 6 News) — The man that police say ran over someone in downtown Rochester while high on meth appeared in court on Wednesday.

Darcy Lewis, 35, is charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation and two DWIs for the crash that took place on June 5.

Lewis has waived his next court appearance and has instead asked for a jury trial. The trial is scheduled for May 2026.