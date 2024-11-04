Man accused of causing crash that killed 5 rejects plea deal

(KSTP) – The man accused of causing a crash that killed five women in Minneapolis last year rejected a plea deal offered to him by Hennepin County Court on Monday.

Derrick Thompson, 28, was offered the plea deal in August.

Thompson is charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced five additional counts of third-degree murder in September.

Under the terms of the plea deal, half of the criminal vehicular homicide charges would have been dropped if he pleaded guilty to the other five.

Thompson was also found guilty of federal drug and weapons charges connected to this case. Over 2,000 fentanyl pills were found inside his vehicle after the crash.

As previously reported, Thompson is accused of driving over 95 miles per hour, running a red light, and crashing into another vehicle — killing all five women inside.