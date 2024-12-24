Major storm hits California, leaving 1 dead

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On the west coast, a storm knocked down the historic Santa Cruz Wharf and claimed one life in California.

Authorities say a large wave trapped a man underneath debris on a beach Monday morning. He later died in the hospital.

Heavy surf prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order for a number of beachfront homes just south of Santa Cruz.

A strengthening storm is now expected to bring hurricane-force winds and waves to the Pacific Northwest.