Major steps taken in Minnesota budget battle

(ABC 6 News) — At the Minnesota Capitol, a large piece of the state’s budget puzzle has fallen into place.

The details of the state’s education finance bill were finally hammered into place on Monday.

The bill keeps education funding for early childhood through high school the same over the next two years, but after that, the plan will slash $420 million from projected spending, with roughly half of those decided at a later date by a so-called “blue ribbon” commission.

“I believe this bill is a bit of a canary in the coal mine, and this should be an alert to the schools and future ed finance chairs, and what’s coming, and how we’re going to have to deal with that,” said Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls.

While it does mean lawmakers are one step closer to a special session, there still is no word on when that might happen.