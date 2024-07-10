Main Street bridge in Charles City reopens

(ABC 6 News) — According to a Facebook post from the Charles City Police Department, the Main Street bridge in Charles City has reopened.

The bridge had previously been closed due to damage concerns caused by recent flooding. As a result of the flooding, heavy logs and other debris had been hitting the bridge at high rates of speed causing visible damage.

As of Wednesday though, the bridge has been reopened to the public. Crews finished putting in new signs and took down the barricades.

For now, the bridge is limited to normal vehicle use and vehicles under 28 tons. As a result, no semis or other large heavy rated trucks over 28 tons will be able to utilize it.