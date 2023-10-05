Madeline Kingsbury’s autopsy results released; few details

(ABC 6 News) – The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released Madeline Kingsbury’s autopsy results Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The report states that Kingsbury’s cause of death was “homicidal violence.”

The date, time, and location of her injury and death are marked “unknown,” though she was located in the 42,000 block of 198th Street, Mabel.

Kingsbury went missing on March 31.

After a two-month search, her body was found June 7 in Fillmore County.

Her former partner Adam Fravel was arrested and accused of murdering the 27-year-old woman.

Fravel appeared in Winona County Court Tuesday on upgraded charges of 1st-degree murder.

