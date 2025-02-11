Madeline Kingsbury Foundation to hold “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” event in Winona

(ABC 6 News) — The Madeline Kingsbury Foundation: Where Joy Trickles In will be holding an event called “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” in Winona this Thursday.

The family event will take place at the Riverport Inn from 5-8 p.m. and will include food and activities.

The foundation was started earlier this year after Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Fravel, was sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

Proceeds will go towards start-up costs but are not tax-deductible.

ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson sat down with the creators of The Madeline Kingsbury Foundation to hear more about the hope they want to spread to the world. Those interviews can be seen in the video players below:

