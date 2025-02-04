Madeline Kingsbury Foundation aims to combat domestic violence

(ABC 6 News) – Family and friends of Madeline Kingsbury have started a new foundation in her name in an effort to combat domestic violence.

It’s called “The Madeline Kingsbury Foundation: Where Joy Trickles In.” The foundation is still in its early stages though, so currently all donations will go towards its startup cost as it works to obtain 501(C)3 status.

Until it reaches 501(C)3 foundation status, all donations will not be tax deductible. As of January 30th, the foundation has raised about $1,000 of its $3,500 startup goal.

Madeline Kingsbury was murdered by her ex-boyfriend and father of her two children, Adam Fravel, who was sentenced to life in prison back in November of 2024.