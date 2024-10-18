Lynx host Liberty on Friday for must-win Game 4 of WNBA Finals

(KSTP) – Friday night is do or die for the Minnesota Lynx as they must win Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to stay in the running for the championship, as the New York Liberty are currently winning the series 2-1.

Although Wednesday’s Game 3 at Target Center set an attendance record of more than 19,000 fans, the Lynx are hoping that number gets bigger on Friday.

Fans have set a pretty high standard inside Target Center, with players from other WNBA teams telling reporters that Minneapolis is one of the hardest places to play because of the energy fans bring.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” said fan Mark Webster. “It’s just very exciting!”

Tickets are still available and start at $50. If you want to sit courtside, those tickets cost about $1,800.

Fans are being asked to wear white. However, if you don’t have a ton of white in your wardrobe, team officials say every fan will get a white Lynx t-shirt and rally towel when they walk through the doors.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

If the Lynx win Friday night, Game 5 will be played Sunday in New York City at 7 p.m. If they win both of the games, this would be the team’s first championship since 2017.