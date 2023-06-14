Lyle-Pacelli to play for state championship after defeating New Ulm Cathedral in Boys Class A Baseball Tournament

(ABC 6 News) – Lyle-Pacelli will play for a state championship after defeating New Ulm Cathedral, 6-1, in a semifinal game of the Boys State Class A Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

Lyle-Pacelli took advantage of 2 errors by New Ulm Cathedral in the third inning and scored 6 runs on 6 hits. Jakob Truckenmiller, Dane Schara, Trey Anderson, and Landon Meyer all connected on hits to drive in runs giving Lyle-Pacelli a 6-0 lead after 3 innings and they never looked back.

Pitcher Isaac Nelson went the distance. He allowed 4 hits, and 1 earned run while striking out 5 and walking 4 in 7 innings pitched.

Lyle-Pacelli will play the winner of the other semifinal game between Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Fosston for the state championship on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at CHS Field in St. Paul.