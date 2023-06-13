Lyle-Pacelli holds on to 4-3 win over Hinckley-Finlayson in Boys State Class A Baseball Tournament

(ABC 6 News) – Lyle-Pacelli will continue their quest for a state championship after defeating Hinckley-Finlayson in a quarterfinal game of the Boys State Class A Baseball Tournament on Tuesday.

Lyle-Pacelli won 4-3 in an early afternoon game at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

Lyle-Pacelli was led by pitcher Hunter VaDeer who pitched 6.1 innings allowing 3 hits, 3 earned runs, walking 1 and striking out 11. VaDeer also got it done at the plate with 2 hits in 4 at bats and driving in 1 run. Catcher Logyn Brooks went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI.

Lyle-Pacelli will play New Ulm Cathedral in the semifinals on Wednesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud at 11:00 a.m.