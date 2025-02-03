Lucky's Bar and Grill now open in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Lucky’s Bar and Grill is open for business in downtown Rochester, with the goal of serving up affordable meals and fun, the owner said.

“I just noticed there isn’t anything exciting for the kids,” owner Michael Vogel said. “I’m adding the dancing and just a good, clean and safe environment with affordable food and drinks.”

Lucky’s Bar and Grill is located at 304 First Ave. SW in Rochester. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.