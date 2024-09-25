Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recognizes Workplace Rights Week

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and other state labor leaders took to St. Paul on Wednesday to recognize the first ever week dedicated towards workplace rights.

Flanagan credited her administration for worker progress in the state.

“Minnesota’s economy is built on and relies on the foundations of safe working environments and decent work that pays a fair days wage for a fair days work,” Flanagan said.

There are plans for more events all week aiming to help employees and employers understand their rights and responsibilities at the workplace.