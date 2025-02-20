Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announces she will run for U.S. Senate

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced she is launching a campaign to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate.

This comes after Senator Tina Smith announced earlier this month that she will not be running for reelection in 2026.

Related: Senator Tina Smith will not seek reelection in 2026

Flanagan announced her campaign via social media:

I’m officially launching my campaign to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate!

Growing up, my family relied on government assistance programs like Section 8 housing and free and reduced lunch — even though my mom worked full-time in healthcare.

My lived experience has informed my belief that we should wrap our arms around our neighbors in need. That’s why on the school board, in the state house, and as lieutenant governor, I’ve championed kitchen-table issues like raising the minimum wage, paid family and medical leave, and free school meals.

Now, I’m running to take Minnesota values to D.C. — but I need your help. A Native American woman has never won a seat in the U.S. Senate before. I believe we can change that. Are you with me?