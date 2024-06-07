Lt. Gov. Flanagan visits MN dairy farm, stresses importance of farmers’ mental health

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan was not only at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm to celebrate all things dairy, but she also wanted to send a message about the importance of supporting our farmers.

(ABC 6 News)- Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan was not only at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm to celebrate all things dairy, but she also wanted to send a message about the importance of supporting our farmers.

Mental health access is a nationwide issue, even at farms right here in southeast Minnesota. That’s why Lt. Gov. Flanagan is in Eyota, and she’s sending a message to farmers across the state: You are not alone.

“Farmers are navigating though the challenges of running a farm. It can be incredibly difficult, so we have a hotline that is specific for farmers with people on the other end of the line who really understand what our farmers are facing,” the Lt. Gov. said.

One resource the from the state to improve mental health access for farmers is called FarmLink — it’s a website that helps connect farmers young and old to help spread awareness about mental health resources.

“Making sure that again peope are talking about it, so its not some sort of shameful thing.” Flanagan said. “We all have challenge, and in a field that can be unpredictable asking for support is important.”

State officals say these resources are crucial for farmers because they are not immune from struggling with their mental health.

“I took a call yesterday morning from a farmer who couldn’t get his crop up in the valley, so its incredibly important,” said Thom Petersen, the commmissioner of MN Dept. of Agriculture.

At the farm, the Lt. Gov. had another message to the state.

“Minnesotans: Dairy is safe to consume,” Flanagan said. “Continue to consume it. And we’re coming up in a couple months on State Fair time. All-you-can-drink milk booth, I will see you there.”

Because supporting our dairy, soy and corn farmers digs deeper than the surface.

“I don’t know how to explain agriculture is more than just a business,” Duane Epland from MinnesotaCorn said. “It’s our livelihood and it’s our heart.”