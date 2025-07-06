Low gas prices bring travelers in and out of Rochester for holiday weekend

People in Rochester react to gas prices over the 4th of July Holiday weekend.

(ABC 6 News) – Outside the Kwik Trip on 12th Street SE in Rochester, red numbers illuminated a regular gas price of $3.09 per gallon on Saturday.

A year ago, that sign likely would have lit up with a set of numbers reading $3.48.

For those traveling in and out of Rochester for the 4th of July weekend, that sign was good news. Even for folks staying close to home, like Joey Accardo, the low numbers were a cause for celebration.

“Usually we go away for the Fourth of July weekend, I drive out to the east coast. We’re not doing that this year, but at these gas prices, I wish I was,” Accardo said.

Edward Mireau works at the Kwik Trip on 12th Street SE and even he has seen people travel in from areas around the Midwest to as far as the Pacific Northwest.

“So we have had a couple people that have came from out of state, like Ohio, Washington,” Mireau said.

Adrienne Woodland from AAA says a projected a record 72.2 million people will travel this weekend, and with current gas prices in Minnesota being 10% cheaper than they were a year ago, the number of people hitting the roads is only going up.

“Travel has continued to grow year over year since the pandemic 2025 is no different, with the holiday falling on a Friday, it allows folks to extend those vacations and add on,” said Woodland.

Staff from AAA say a slowdown in global economic growth slashed demand for oil, which caused the alliance for oil producing countries to make a lot more oil.

The cheap gas comes at a time when people need it most, but even for those not traveling this weekend, the low gas prices are an incentive to hit the road soon.

“We like to do road trips and we’re definitely going to do a couple this summer,” Accardo said.

Just remember to drive safely.