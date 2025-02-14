“Love Shouldn’t Hurt”: Madeline Kingsbury Foundation holds domestic violence event

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Madeline Kingsbury Foundation held its first event, “Love Shouldn’t Hurt,” in Winona Thursday night, to remember Maddie’s legacy and talk about domestic violence issues.

The idea came from the foundation’s Vice President and Co-Founder Holly Stamschror, a long time friend of Maddie’s, who wanted to address the love theme surrounding the Valentine’s holiday.

“What about the other side of love where it hurts, and the relationships are toxic and unhealthy,” she said. “I wanted to have an event where we could raise awareness for people that need to learn what is and isn’t actual love.”

The event served more as a fundraising effort than an official event, as the organization is still trying to achieve non-profit status.

“It does cost money,” said Stamschror. “We need money for a website, we need money for software where we can all talk and save things. This event especially is raising money for that start up fund.”

Still, that doesn’t stop people from showing up in support, or Maddie’s family from feeling the love.

Maddie’s step-sister, Katja Manrodt, was one of the few family members able to make it to event.

“We just truly have such a deep appreciation for those who have worked so hard, spent so much time and energy to put this event together and really make sure that Maddie’s legacy can live on,” she said.

A legacy of caring they hope others can take on themselves.

“She wanted everyone to have a better and safer life and wanted everyone to know that they were enough.”

All of the proceeds from this event will go towards covering those start-up funds to finalize their non-profit status.

You can find more information on the organization here.