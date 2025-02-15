Love Is in the Air: Hear from a Rochester couple who have been married for 70 years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — When it comes to marriage, Darrel and Arline Walberg of Rochester likely are experts on the subject.

70 years ago, Cupid’s arrow hit the bullseye when they cross paths. ABC 6 News Anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with the couple on Valentine’s Day to learn more about their love story. The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.