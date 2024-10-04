Los Angeles DA reviewing Menendez petitions

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s the nearly 35-year-old murder case capturing the nation’s attention, and now, a district attorney is also taking notice.

The Los Angeles DA says his office is re-opening the murder case against brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez.

The brothers, convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents, now say they have new evidence supporting their claim that they were victims of abuse.

The abuse was described in a letter written to the brothers’ cousins eight months before their parents’ murder.

The brothers have appealed their conviction in the past, all of which were denied.