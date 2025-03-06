Lorenzo sentenced to staggered jail sentence in case that put Austin teenager in coma

(ABC 6 News) — Jeffer Lorenzo will spend 45 days in jail each year until 2029, after pleading guilty to causing a DWI crash that put an Austin teenager in a coma.

Lorenzo crashed his vehicle into Austin teenager Wyatt Hamlin’s car in July of 2023, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal vehicular operation–great bodily harm, under the influence of alcohol.

Then Lorenzo fled the state before his sentencing was supposed to take place in 2024.

He was then brought back to Mower County custody in January after being arrested in Tennessee during December 2024.

Lorenzo was also sentenced to 180 days of local confinement beginning March 6, but got credit for 146 days spent in jail at the beginning of the case.

He will additionally spend 5 years on probation, and could be re-sentenced to 18 months in prison if he does not complete that time without incident.

Additionally, Lorenzo will have to pay over $12,000 in fines, restitution, and cost of getting him back to Tennessee.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of fleeing a felony conviction at his sentencing for criminal vehicular operation. Lorenzo’s second sentence was not immediately available online.